2 killed in road accident in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla, Nov 15 (PTI) Two persons died and one other was injured following a collision between a bike and a tractor in Gumla district of Jharkhand on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred in the evening near the Basa River Bridge in Dumri area.

The deceased have been identified as Rupesh Ekka (28) and Luis Minj (65).

"All the three were sent to the Communinty Health Centre, where doctors declared two of the injured as brought-dead," said Shashi Prakash, the officer-in-charge of Dumri police station.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Gumla.