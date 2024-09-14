2 killed in road accident in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Sep 14 (PTI) Two people died while one got injured when their motorcycle was hit by a pickup van near village Daburji on Kapurthala-Kartarpur road here, police said on Saturday.

Three of them were on the motorbike and were going to Kartarpur to perform some labour job on Friday when the accident took place, said police.

The pickup van, which was coming from Kartarpur side, hit their motorcycle.

The deceased were identified as Manpreet (25) and Vicky (30).

The injured, Bobby, was admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar. All the victims belonged to village Daburji here.

Police said a case has been registered against the driver of the van.