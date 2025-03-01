2 killed in road accident in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Two men were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with an unidentified vehicle in Basarikapur village here, police said.

The accident occurred on the Ballia-Bairia highway within the Dubhar police station area on Friday night. Pawan Pandey (28) and Santosh Pandey (25) were killed in the collision.

Station House Officer (SHO) Mithilesh Kumar said that upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

At the time of the accident, the two men were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony in Majhaunwa village.

The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene. A case has been registered against the unknown driver, and the police are investigating the incident, the officer said. PTI COR CDN CDN ARD