2 killed in road accident in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) Two men were on Sunday killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their car in Sikandrabad police station area of this district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place this morning when Sandeep (30), Shivam (25) and others were returning to Bankapur village in Aurangabad area from Nodia after selling flowers, Sikandrabad SHO Rishipal Singh said.

One person was injured in the incident, the SHO said, adding that he has been admitted to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Police is trying to trace the vehicle due to which the accident took place.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem, police said. PTI CORR ABN AS AS