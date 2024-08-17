2 killed in road accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed on Saturday and another injured when an unidentified vehicle hit them while they were walking on the road, police said.

The incident took place near Begarajpur under Mansurpur police station area when Gopal, Jagroop and Tushar were hit by the vehicle, they said.

While Gopal and Jagroop died on the spot, Tushar was injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable, Additonal SP City Satyanarain Perjapat said.

The police are trying to trace the vehicle, they said. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK