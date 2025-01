Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Two men who were on their way to celebrate New Year died after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle here, police said on Wednesday.

Ashish (28) and Vivek (26) were going to attend a dinner party on their motorcycle when the accident occurred on the Budhana Baraut road late Tuesday night, Budhana SHO Anand Dev Mishra said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further legal proceedings are being carried out, he said. PTI COR CDN NB