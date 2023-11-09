2 killed in road accident on Budaun-Delhi highway in UP

Budaun (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) Two men riding a motorcycle were killed when they were hit by an unknown vehicle from behind in the Zarif Nagar Police Station area, an officer said on Thursday.

Station House Officer Rakesh Kumar said, "Nanhe (25) and Maniram (23) who were travelling on a bike were killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle from behind on Budaun-Delhi road Wednesday evening." Two other men who were riding the same bike and sustained serious injuries have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

Police have sent the victims' bodies for post mortem.

Kumar said efforts are on to identify the driver of the unknown vehicle that hit the motorcycle. PTI COR CDN VN VN