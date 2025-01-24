2 killed in road accident on Delhi-Agra Highway in Mathura

Mathura (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Two men died after their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Delhi-Agra highway in Mathura, police said on Friday The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, they said.

Jait SHO Ashwini Kumar said the accident occurred near Chaumuhan town on Thursday night when the car rammed into a truck parked on the road from behind.

The front portion of the car got completely stuck in the truck, he said, adding that the driver and the person sitting on the passenger seat died on the spot even after the car's air bag had opened.

Another person sitting in the back got seriously injured and has been hospitalised, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Girdhar (25) and his friend Devendra Singh (28), both residents of Akbarpur in Chhata police station area in Mathura The other passenger, Ram Kishan (34, is undergoing treatment.

SHO Kumar said that the deceased's brother has filed a case against the truck driver at Jait police station.

The driver fled from the spot leaving the container truck behind, the police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV NB NB