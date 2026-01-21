2 killed in separate accidents in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) Two people, including a teenager, were killed in separate road accidents in Ballia district, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, an 18-year-old youth died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a tree on the Gayghat-Belhari Road in the Rewati area on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Sahil Yadav, and another youth, Mukesh Sahani, 18, both residents of Rewati town, were travelling towards Belhari when the accident took place, leaving the duo seriously injured.

They were taken to the Community Health Centre in Rewati, where doctors declared Yadav dead, while Sahani was referred to the district hospital for treatment.

In another incident, a 52-year-old man was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Korantadih village in Narhi area on Tuesday afternoon.

Shyam Bihari Yadav, a resident of Sohawan village, was returning home from Kotwa Narayanpur village when the accident occurred, police said.

Narhi station house officer Virendra Singh said an FIR has been registered against an unidentified vehicle driver on the complaint of the victim's nephew, Jaipal Yadav, under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. PTI COR KIS RHL