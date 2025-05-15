2 killed in separate incidents in Amethi

Amethi (UP), May 15 (PTI) An unidentified man was found dead on a railway track here Thursday while a 70-year-old man was killed in a road accident, police said.

The unidentified body was discovered near the Tikaria railway crossing on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section under the Gauriganj police station limits.

Police suspect the man was hit by a train.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased. Clothes and other belongings are being examined to aid in identification," Gauriganj Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Narayan Pandey told reporters.

In the second incident, septuagenarian Om Prakash Agrahari, a resident of Ward No. 8 in Musafirkhana, died after a speeding car rammed into the e-rickshaw he was travelling in near Kanakpur village.

"Om Prakash sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Musafirkhana, where doctors declared him dead," Musafirkhana SHO Vivek Singh said.

He further stated that the body has been sent for autopsy and legal proceedings have been initiated.

"The car involved in the accident has been seized, while the driver is currently absconding," Singh added.

Further investigation and legal proceedings are on in both cases. PTI