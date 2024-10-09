2 killed in separate road accidents in UP

Bhadohi/Gonda(UP), Oct 9 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a speeding Bolero here, police said on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Ravindra Gautam, police said.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night when Gautam was relieving himself by the roadside in front of his house, Suriyawa Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar Singh said.

"A Bolero, heading from Gyanpur Road toward Suriyawa, veered off course and hit Gautam before speeding away. The vehicle later crashed into a tree," Due to the late hour, the incident went unnoticed, and Gautam died from excessive bleeding, according to the officer.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to trace the Bolero using CCTV footage from the area," Singh added.

Meanwhile, in another incident in Gonda district, a 17-year-old boy who was reliving himself outside on Tuesday night was hit by an unknown vehicle in the Dhanepur police station area of the district.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station Sunil Singh, Himanshu was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling from Dhanepur to Datouli.

"The impact of the collision was severe, and the driver fled the scene. Villagers returning home from a Ramleela performance found Himanshu lying injured on the road and alerted his family. A police team rushed Himanshu to a medical college, where he was pronounced dead," added the SHO.

Police have sent the body for postmortem examination and initiated an investigation.