2 killed in Waqf-related violence in Bengal's Murshidabad district, probe on: Police

Kolkata, April 12 (PTI) Two persons were killed in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday.

The victims — a father and son — were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area.

The officer confirmed that post-mortem examinations had been conducted on the duo.

"Both victims were discovered lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital," he said.

Family members alleged that miscreants looted the house and fatally stabbed the two before fleeing.

"A probe is on and we are trying to identify those involved in the killings. We have spoken to other members of the family and local residents," the officer added.

In a separate incident, another person sustained a bullet injury earlier in the day at Dhulian in Samserganj block.

The officer said police conducted patrolling and route marches in and around the affected areas to maintain law and order.

Sources in the district administration said the victim, a bidi factory worker, was shot while on his way to work.

"The person is stable and is being treated at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, where he was shifted from Jangipur Hospital," the officer confirmed.

On Friday, 15 policemen were injured during clashes in various parts of Murshidabad district, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said.

So far, police have arrested 118 people in connection with the violence that erupted during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Shamim said, adding that the number would rise.

Police reportedly fired four rounds to bring the mob under control.

Large-scale violence was reported from Suti and Samserganj areas during demonstrations over the controversial Act. PTI SUS MNB