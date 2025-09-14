2 killed, one critically injured as 2 motorcycles collide head-on in UP's Chandauli

Chandauli (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed and another sustained serious injuries when two motorcycles collided head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on the Naugarh-Madhupur road, killing Pyare Lal Chauhan (35), a resident of Bagi village and Munshi alias Banshi (24) of the neighbouring Sonbhadra district.

Another youth, Pradeep Yadav (22), who was injured in the accident, has been referred to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University in a critical condition, the police said.

Circle Officer Naugarh Nemendra Rawat said a probe is on in the matter.