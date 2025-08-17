2 killed, one critically injured as motorcycle rams into stationary tractor-trolley in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Two youths were killed and another critically injured when their motorcycle hit a stationary tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Saturday when three local residents — Deepak Gautam (24), Shubham Kumar (23) and Jai Singh (23) — were returning home on a motorcycle, which rammed into a tractor-trolley parked alongside the road, City Circle Officer Devesh Kumar said.

While Jai Singh and Shubham Kumar died on the spot, Deepak Gautam sustained serious injuries, he said.

Doctors at the district hospital referred him to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi for better treatment, officials said.

Police reached the spot soon after the accident, took possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, they said.