2 killed, one injured in blast at factory in Agra

Agra, Feb 20 (PTI) Two persons died and one was injured when a blast took place in a machine in a factory here on Tuesday evening, police said.

The factory is located in the Sarafa market in Namak ki Mandi, a congested locality, they said.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast occurred around 7:45 pm when workers were operating the machine.

The injured has been hospitalised and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the blast, they said. PTI COR DIV DIV