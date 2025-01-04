2 killed, one injured in separate fog-related road accidents in UP

Mathura (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one was injured in separate road accidents caused by low visibility due to fog in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisment

SP (Rural) Trigun Bishen said that a person was hit by an unknown vehicle early on Saturday morning on the Yamuna Expressway.

The vehicle driver managed to flee, officials said, adding that the injury was so severe that the face of the deceased was damaged beyond recognition.

The identity of the deceased person is not yet known and his body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Bishen said.

Advertisment

In another accident on NH19 early on Saturday morning, a person was killed and another injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided head-on with a truck over a bridge as visibility due to dense fog was near zero, officials said.

The truck driver managed to flee, police said.

The deceased has been identified as RK Sharma (42), a resident of Mathura. Sharma's body has been sent for a post-mortem, while the injured person has been hospitalised, police added. PTI COR NAV ARD ARD