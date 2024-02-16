Advertisment
National

2 killed, several injured as dumper truck rams into tractor-trolley in UP

NewsDrum Desk
Saharanpur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) Two men were killed and more than a dozen injured when a dumper truck crashed into a tractor-trolley in this district on Friday, police said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the accident took place on the Yamunotri Highway when a group of people were on their way to an ashram.

"Two persons -- Nakli Singh (50) and Rakesh (48) -- were killed in the accident. Over a dozen others have suffered injuries. The injured have been admitted to hospital for medical care," the SP added.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and initiated investigation into the matter. PTI COR CDN CK

