2 killed, several injured due to electrocution during idol immersion in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Oct 6 (PTI) Two men died of electrocution while several others suffered injuries as a truck carrying a Goddess Durga idol for immersion came in contact with a high-tension power line in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred late Sunday night when a pipe on the truck carrying the idol came in contact with the electricity line in the Gaura Bazar area, resulting in the spread of current, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjana Tiwari told PTI.

Two persons were killed in the incident and 10 to 15 were injured because of electrocution, as per the initial reports, the ASP said.

Government Victoria Hospital's duty doctor Nitin Yadav, however, told PTI Videos that a total of 35 persons were brought to the hospital. Of them, two died, while 33 others were admitted to the different wards, including the ICU, for treatment, he said.

The condition of the injured persons was stable, he added.

The idol, installed for the Navratri festival in Temar Bhita locality under the Gaura Bazar police station area, was being transported for immersion on Sunday night. The truck carrying the idol was fitted with iron poles for decoration.

Along the way, the iron poles came into contact with an 11,000 kV power line, resulting in the electrocution, an eyewitness claimed.

The deceased have been identified as Chintu Vishwakarma (38) and Akhilesh Patel (48), both of whom were on the truck, an official said.

The police registered a case and are further investigating the matter.

On receiving information about the incident, state Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh, local MLA Ashok Rohani, District Collector Raghvendra Singh and Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyay reached the hospital and took stock of the situation. PTI COR MAS GK