2 killed while returning home after Chhath shopping as their motorcycle collides with truck

Garhwa, Oct 27 (PTI) Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Monday, police said.

Ganesh Baitha (55) and Chottu Rajak (27) were riding the motorcycle when the accident happened near Hur Chahal village on the Garhwa-Palamu Road in the afternoon, they said.

Chottu's daughter Anjali Kumari, 9, was injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment at the Garhwa Sadar Hospital, they said.

The three persons were returning home on the motorcycle after shopping for Chhath Puja when the accident happened, Garhwa Sadar police station's officer-in-charge Sunil Tiwary told PTI.

Following the accident, angry villagers blocked the road and demanded the arrest of the truck driver.

"We have seized the truck while the driver managed to flee the spot. We are searching for him. The blockade was lifted after we managed to pacify the locals," said Tiwary. PTI ANB SOM