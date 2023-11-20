2 Kyrgyz nationals held with medicines worth Rs 25 lakh at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Two Kyrgyzstan nationals carrying anti-epileptic capsules worth about Rs 25 lakh were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

The duo were intercepted by the security personnel around 12 noon at the terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport after their movement was found to be suspicious, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

Five large trolley bags stuffed with a huge quantity of Regapen 300 mg capsules was recovered from the two passengers, who are Kyrgyzstan nationals, he said. They were bound for Almaty onboard an Air Astana plane scheduled to depart from the IGI airport at 3 pm.

Regapen is an anti-epileptic drug and anti-narcotics officials say it is also abused as a psychotropic substance.

"As the passengers could not produce a valid authorisation for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines, they were offloaded from the plane and handed over to customs officials," the officer said.

The CISF provides a counter-terrorist and counter-sabotage cover to the Delhi airport. PTI NES RC