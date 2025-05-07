2 labourers burnt to death in turpentine factory fire in Himachal's Solan

Shimla, May 6 (PTI) Two people were burnt to death in a fire at a turpentine factory in Nalagarh area of Solan district Tuesday morning, police said.

Two migrant labourers who worked at the factory died in the fire that broke out early morning at the turpentine plant located in Bhiunkhari village under the Ramshehar Police Station jurisdiction.

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but by then a great part of the factory was already destroyed.

A case has been registered against the owner, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baddi Vinod Dhiman said.

The labourers, as Shiv Dayal, 24, and Arjun Singh, 50, both natives of Uttar Pradesh, were sleeping in the room adjacent to the factory.

Forensics teams took samples from the factory to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. PTI BPL VN VN