2 labourers die of 'gas leak' inside borewell in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) Two labourers died of a suspected gas leak inside a borewell after they went down in it to restart a tube well here on Tuesday, officials said.

Chandrapal, 45, and Mahesh, 35, had been working on the Chola Road at a private tube well which had been non-operational for the past two months, a senior official said.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said, "Today, they went down the borewell to turn it on, and it is believed that a gas leak caused the accident." "Police, municipality and fire department retrieved their bodies from the site and took them to the Sikandrabad Community Health Centre, but the two could not be saved," Singh added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said each of the victims' next of kin will receive Rs 4 lakh each as compensation, the DM said.

"We will also coordinate with the tube well owners to ensure support for the victims' families," he added.