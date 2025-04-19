2 labourers electrocuted to death in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Apr 19 (PTI) Two migrant labourers were electrocuted to death when their iron-made stair, which they were using to climb a tree to extract honey from a bee hive, came into contact with an electric wire here on Saturday, police said.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karandeep Singh said the deceased were identified as Sachin (35) and Dinesh (40), both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

They were hired to remove bee hives from the tree in a school here. Their iron-made stair came in contact with an electric wire and they got electrocuted, Singh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Singh added. PTI COR CHS HIG HIG