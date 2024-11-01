2 labourers from UP hurt in terror attack in Budgam; 5th such incident in J&K since October 18

Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Two labourers from Uttar Pradesh were shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening, officials said.

Advertisment

Sufiyan and Usman were injured after they came under attack in the Mazhama area of Magam in the central Kashmir district, they said, adding that the duo were taken to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

This was the fifth terror attack in the Kashmir valley since a new government was formed in the Union Territory last month.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah were among the leaders who condemned the attack.

Advertisment

In a post from its official X handle, the NC said: "JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed deep sorrow over the terrorist attack on civilians in Mazhama, Budgam, strongly condemning this act of violence. They extend their heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the victims and their families, standing in solidarity with those affected by this tragic incident." NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi wondered "why this sudden rise in these attacks immediately after the recent elections".

In a post on X, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar said, "Saddened by the news of the terrorist attack on civilians in Mazhama, Budgam. My sympathies and prayers with the victims and their families." "The BJP regime which is directly in control of the security in Jammu and Kashmir should be held accountable for these repeated failures," he said. "Also want to ask why this sudden rise in these attacks immediately after the recent elections?" Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra strongly condemned the attack, terming it most unfortunate, and prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Karra urged the government to take effective measures to curb "such inhuman, shameful and cowardice acts".

Advertisment

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari described the attack as the worst form of cowardice.

"Terrorists have once again attacked non-local labourers, this time in Mazahama, leaving two of them injured. This is the worst form of cowardice on the part of the perpetrators. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured. The security agencies must ensure that the perpetrators are caught and brought to justice," he said.

The Peoples' Conference, led by Sajad Lone, said it was senseless violence.

Advertisment

"We strongly condemn the cowardly attack on two innocent individuals -- Sufiyan and Usman from Uttar Pradesh -- who were shot at by militants in Budgam today. This senseless violence has left them injured and we pray for their quick recovery," the party said in a post on X.

This was the fifth terror attack in Kashmir since the formation of a new government in the Union Territory.

On October 24, two soldiers and two Army porters were killed while another porter and a soldier were injured in a terrorist attack on an Army vehicle six kilometres from the popular tourist destination of Gulmarg.

Advertisment

Earlier that day, terrorists shot at and injured Shubam Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh, in the Tral area of Pulwama district.

On October 20, a local doctor and six non-local labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal. A labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18. PTI SSB MIJ RC