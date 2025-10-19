2 labourers, kidnapped by militants, rescued in Arunachal

Itanagar, Oct 19 (PTI) Two labourers, who were kidnapped by militants, were rescued from Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on Sunday, officials said.

Around seven-eight armed members of the NSCN kidnapped the two labourers engaged in road construction work in Lahu village in the Dadam circle around 4 pm on Saturday, they said.

Based on intelligence inputs, traps were laid at Ngisa K Nokna and Nginnu K Nokna to intercept the insurgents and rescue the abducted labourers, they added.

"As there was no movement overnight, a search operation was launched at first light. Around 5.50 am, one of the security columns came under fire from the insurgents. Our troops responded with calibrated small arms and mortar fire, prioritising the safety of the kidnapped labourers," the Assam Rifles said.

Following the gunfight and search of the area, the two labourers were successfully rescued, it said.

"This successful rescue highlights the commitment of the Assam Rifles to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the region," it said, noting that the operation is still underway. PTI CORR SOM