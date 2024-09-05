2 labourers killed, 2 injured as part of slab collapses in under-construction building

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and as many others injured after some portion of a slab at an under-construction building collapsed on Thursday afternoon, civic officials said.

The incident occurred in Govind Nagar area of Malad East around 12.10 pm, they said.

"As per the primary information, some portion of the top floor slab of a 20-storey under-construction building collapsed," a civic official said.

The injured labourers were rushed to nearby M W Desai Hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead, he said.

Two others are undergoing treatment and information about their health condition is still awaited, he added. PTI KK NP