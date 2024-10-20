2 labourers killed, 2 injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Oct 20 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and two others injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials said.

The terrorists opened firing on the camp housing labourers of a private company working on construction of a tunnel at Gund area in the district, they said.

Two labourers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries, they said, adding further details are awaited.

Police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers. PTI MIJ NB NB