2 labourers killed as scaffolding collapses at Noida construction site; contractor, supervisor detained

Noida, Feb 8 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and another was injured after a scaffolding collapsed at the site of an under-construction building in Sector 144 here on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred within the limits of the Sector 142 police station when labourers were working at the site. The collapse of the scaffolding caused three workers to fall and sustain serious injuries.

"They were rushed to a hospital, where two were declared dead by doctors, while one is undergoing treatment," ACP (Central Noida) Rajeev Kumar Gupta told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Mantu Singh (45), a resident of Bihar, and Shibu (24), a resident of Jharkhand. The injured labourer, Mithun (32), also a resident of Bihar, is being treated at the hospital, police said.

The contractor and the site supervisor have been detained for questioning, they added.

"The situation is under control. Further necessary legal action is being taken," Gupta said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway, police said.