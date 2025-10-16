2 labourers killed in school bus-motorcycle collision in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur, Oct 16 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a school bus rammed into their motorcycle in the Deoband area here on Thursday, police said, adding that the bus was seized and its driver has been sent to custody.

The accident occurred when a bus of Maples Academy hit the motorcycle near the stretch between Bastam and Karjali villages, they said.

Circle Officer (Deoband) Abhitesh Singh told PTI that the deceased have been identified as Hira (22), a resident of Bastam village and Kanhaiya (16), a resident of Karjali village.

Both were labourers and were on their way to work when the incident took place.

The victims were rushed to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries during treatment. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination, they said.