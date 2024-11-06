2 lakh beneficiaries in Haryana to soon get 100 square yard plots: CM Saini

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that two lakh eligible beneficiaries will soon get 100 square yard plots of land under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

Directions have been issued to complete the necessary procedures for this initiative under which five lakh people applied for plots. The beneficiaries will be allotted the plots in a phased manner, Saini said.

The chief minister also said that to fulfil BJP's poll promise of providing Rs 2,100 to women per month under the Lado Lakshmi Yojna, "officials have been directed to put the necessary systems in place".

Women across the state will soon receive this benefit, Saini said during a visit to his Assembly constituency Ladwa in Kurukshetra district.

As part of his "Dhyanawadi Daura", Saini visited Mathana, Dabkhera, Wadechpur and Chhaulundi villages in the constituency to express his gratitude to the people for giving their mandate to the BJP, which returned to power for a third consecutive term in Haryana after the Assembly polls held recently.

Interacting with the sarpanchs and villagers, the chief minister announced grants worth Rs 21 lakh each for the four villages, an official statement said.

When the Assembly elections were going on in Haryana, every single grain of farmers' crops was procured in a hassle-free manner at minimum support price (MSP), Saini said.

However, despite there being no elections in Punjab, the AAP government there neither purchased farmers' crops nor provided them with the designated rates, the chief minister claimed.

Attacking the Congress, Saini said it never gave preference to the welfare of the poor, while the BJP government has worked to deliver the benefits of various schemes at the doorsteps of the poor beneficiaries.

It is the poor in Haryana who chose BJP over Congress for a third term, Saini said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, the state government has issued offer letters to provide 30 square yard plots to 15,430 people across 14 cities, besides implementing a plan to provide 50 square yard plots to 10,000 people in the large villages, the chief minister said.

The Haryana government has also fulfilled its promise to provide cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500 to families with an annual income cap of up to Rs 1.8 lakh, he said.

The chief minister on the occasion also flagged off bus services from Ladwa to Jodhpur via Salasar and to Jyotisar for students. PTI SUN ARI