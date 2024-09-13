2 lakh places identified across India to carry out cleanliness drive: Urban affairs minister

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday two lakh places have been marked across the country to carry out a cleanliness drive during the 15-day national social mobilisation campaign for a clean nation.

Under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva'campaign, this year's theme is 'Swabhav Swachhata Sanskaar Swachhata (4S)' jointly spearheaded by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in collaboration with the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Addressing media on the campaign, Khattar said two lakh places have been marked across the country to carry out a cleanliness drive during the 15-day national social mobilisation campaign from September 17 till October 2.

"These two lakh locations which we will call cleanliness target units which will be cleaned in collaboration with stakeholders," he said.

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said the campaign has been built around three key pillars -- Swachhata Ki Bhaagidari-Public participation, awareness and advocacy activities for Swachh Bharat; Sampoorna Swachhata-Mega cleanliness drives and timebound transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) viz. difficult and dirty spots and SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivir - Single-window Seva, Suraksha and Samman camps for health checkups and welfare of sanitation workers.

Khattar said embracing a 'Whole of Society' approach, the campaign is expected to engage citizens, industries, NGOs, development organizations, Corporators, Members of Panchayat Samiti, Gram Panchayats, urban local bodies, districts etc.

Under the 'Whole of Government' approach, the campaign will also see participation from all States, UTs, Chief Ministers, Central Ministries, local bodies, and State Field Units/CPSUs, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, and Mayors/Chairpersons, he said.