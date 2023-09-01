2 lakh programmes organised during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', says HM Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised more than two lakh programmes during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which has worked to rekindle the feeling of patriotism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. Inaugurating the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' under the 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' campaign here, Shah said India has achieved many things in the last 75 years, including reaching the Moon, but these are not enough as the country has to become a truly great nation as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

"During the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organised more than two lakh programmes, which have worked to rekindle the feeling of patriotism once again, and it will end with the 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' programme," he said.

The home minister said the five vows of Prime Minister Modi for making India a great country are the goals of a developed India, removing the slave mentality, to be proud of the roots and traditions of the country, to dedicate life for the unity and integrity of the country, and to awaken the sense of duty among citizens.

"In the last 75 years, we have got many achievements. We have also reached the Moon and will now orbit the Sun, but that is not enough," he said.

Shah said after getting freedom from a long period of colonialism, the sacrifice of thousands of freedom fighters, the effort of 75 years and the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, citizens should now be connected, and only then a truly great India can be created.

Every family, every person and every child can dedicate themselves in the creation of a great nation and a programme such as 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' can only be imagined by a person like Modi, who is full of patriotism, the home minister said.

Under the 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' campaign, Modi has given the opportunity to every person to connect with it through five programmes, he said.

The five programmes are installation of nameplates of the country's heroes, adoption of the five vows of the prime minister, creation of 'Amrit Vatika' with 75 indigenous plants, honouring the heroes and the freedom fighters as well as their families, and hoisting the national flag and singing the national anthem.

Last month, the prime minister had said in the midst of the ongoing campaign of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the programme of 'Meri Maati-Mera Desh' will be launched to honour martyrs. Under this campaign, the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organised across the country, he had said.

The 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will facilitate the carrying of soil in 7,500 'Kalash' from every corner of the country, and these will reach Delhi. In this journey, saplings from different parts of the country will also be brought.

An 'Amrit Vatika' will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in the 7,500 'Kalashs'. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

The 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' programme aims to increase interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and union territories through the concept of state and Union Territory pairing. PTI ACB ACB ANB ANB