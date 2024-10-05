2 lakh women joined Mahila Cong in 20 days: Alka Lamba

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The women's wing of the Congress Saturday claimed that it has gained more than two lakh members in the last 20 days through its nationwide online membership drive.

The All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) launched the drive on its foundation day on September 15, its president Alka Lamba said.

Asserting that the Congress is seeking to ensure justice for women as was highlighted during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, she claimed the party had underscored the issue in its poll campaign in Haryana, helping it to gain support from a large number of women.

Its effect would be seen in the poll result, Lamba said, adding the party had 12 women candidates out of 90 in the Haryana assembly election.

She that had the BJP government implemented the Women Reservation bill in this election, at least 33 per cent of women would have been in the fray in Haryana and would have got their fair share in politics.

The Mahila Congress chief also criticised the BJP for high inflation during its rule, saying it has put a heavier financial burden on women.

Standing with former wrestler Vinesh Phogat, she said while Prime Minister Modi and the BJP did not support her cause as she was fighting for the pride of women in sports, the Congress has accorded her respect by fielding her as a candidate in Haryana. PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD