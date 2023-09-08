2 Lashkar-e-Taiba militant associates arrested in J-K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 8 (PTI) Two militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district and incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, police said on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence input, a search was conducted by police in the apple orchards of Gudoora area of the south Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said.

During the search operation, two terrorist associates -- Suhail Firdous, resident of Mahradpora Utterpora Puchal, and Shahid Gul, resident of Pulwama’s Wagum -- were apprehended tactfully, he said.

Incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, the spokesperson said.

The investigation revealed that both the accused persons are terrorist associates of an active terrorist Aqib Sher Gojri linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT, he said.

Preliminary investigation also revealed that arrested terrorist associates were in a conspiracy with Gojri to carry out terrorist attacks in Pulwama, the spokesperson added.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up. PTI SSB NB