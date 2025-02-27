2 leaders of BJP's Minority Morcha clash with each other at party office

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) Ugly scenes were witnessed at the BJP office here on Thursday after two leaders of the Minority Morcha clashed with each other in front of the party's Rajasthan president Madan Rathore, party sources said.

The incident occurred when a meeting of the morcha was about to begin as leaders Javed Qureshi and Fakaruddin Jacky allegedly manhandled each other and other leaders present there separated them.

Party sources said that Qureshi allegedly prevented Jacky from going to the stage, which provoked him. State BJP president Madan Rathore has sought a report on the incident, the sources added. PTI SDA MNK MNK