2 liquor smugglers escapes police custody a day after arrest in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Aug 26 (PTI) Two alleged liquor smugglers on Saturday escaped from police custody, a day after being arrested, an official here said.

Ajay Kumar and Ajay Pal Singh alias Labba, residents of Dasuya, were apprehended by the police on Friday in two separate FIRs registered against them under relevant sections of the Excise Act following the recovery of 1.50 lakh ml and 60,000 ml illicit liquor, respectively, from them, police said.

The duo was being taken to Hoshiarpur in a police jeep to be transferred to Central Jail, following their court appearance in Dasuya.

When they reached near Kakon village, about 5 kilometres from here, one of the accused allegedly removed his handcuffs, jumped from the moving vehicle and fled.

Some policemen chased him but they failed to nab him. Meanwhile, the second accused, who was seated in the jeep, allegedly pushed a policeman in the vehicle and also escaped, Dasuya Deputy Superintendent of Police Harkrishan Singh said.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said a manhunt had been initiated to capture both of the accused.

The matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken, he said.