2 loan recovery agents arrested for driving woman to suicide in Thane

Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) The Government Railway Police in Thane have arrested two loan recovery agents from Assam for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 34-year-old woman, an official said.

Laxana Narendra Yadav allegedly ended her life by jumping in front of a train at Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district on July 6, senior inspector Pandhari Kande said on Wednesday.

A probe revealed she had taken a loan of Rs 19,000 through an online platform, and two recovery agents of the lender company were harassing her for repayment.

They had also allegedly morphed her pictures and circulated them on social media in order to put pressure on her, the official said.

The GRP sleuths finally traced the accused to a village in Assam and arrested them on November 13, Kande said.

The two persons have been identified as Shankar Narayan Hajong (29), who runs a tea stall, and Prasanjit Nirpen Hajong (32), the police said.

Further probe was on into the case, they added. PTI COR KRK GK