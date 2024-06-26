2 local SP leaders booked for roughing up BJP man in UP's Ballia

Ballia, Jun 26 (PTI) Police have booked two local leaders of the Samajwadi Party for allegedly assaulting a BJP leader, officials said on Wednesday.

They said a case was registered against the SP's regional president Ramji Yadav and local leader Anant Mishra under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

The officials said the case was registered at the Sikandarpur police station on Tuesday based on a complaint by local BJP leader Lal Bachan Sharma.

They said Sharma alleged in his complaint that Yadav and Mishra grabbed his throat and shoved him against the wall at the sub-district magistrate's office, following which he fell unconscious.

Sharma claimed in his complaint that the SP leader had threatened him.

Police station in-charge Dinesh Pathak said attempts were underway to arrest both the accused.

He said Sharma is a local BJP leader and former divisional president of the BJP's backward classes cell. PTI COR SNS IJT IJT