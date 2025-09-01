2 Love Jihad accused shot at in encounter, nabbed in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Two men wanted for harassing schoolgirls were shot at and nabbed here early Monday, police said. Both, accused of "Love Jihad", carried a cash of Rs 25,000 each on information leading to their arrest. Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said, "In an encounter in the Ramkola police station area, Aslam and Zulfikar were shot and injured by the police." The alleged criminals are natives of Morawan Barka Tola village and were allegedly involved in harassment near schools and "posing as Hindus to lure girls," Mishra said The two were booked under BNS sections 74 (outraging modesty), 78 (stalking), 296 (obscene acts in public) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation). Four teams were formed to track them down, the officer said. According to Mishra, the encounter took place around 4 am near Kusumaha bridge, when the accused opened fire at police during a vehicle check. "Police returned fire, injuring both men. Two country-made pistols, ammunition, a motorcycle without a number plate, and Rs 1,100 cash were recovered," he said. The injured men were admitted to a hospital under police custody. "Love jihad" is a controversial term used often by certain Hindu groups in India to allege that some Muslim men lure women from other faiths into relationships or marriage with the intent of religious conversion. PTI COR KIS VN VN