2 low-intensity explosions outside Chandigarh's bar-cum-lounges

Chandigarh, Nov 26 (PTI) Two low-intensity explosions occurred outside as many bar-cum-lounges, one of them owned by rapper Badshah, in the Sector 26 area of Chandigarh early Tuesday. No casualties were reported The blasts occurred outside De'Orra and Seville. Seville is reportedly owned by the rapper.

The explosions shattered De'Orra's glass windows.

In CCTV footage, an unidentified person was seen throwing something towards the lounge and thereafter a cloud of smoke emerged.

Sources said two suspects came on a motorcycle.

Police said they received a call reporting a "loud sound" from the area around 3.25 am. A police team recovered jute rope pieces from the spot.

A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory collected the samples, police said.

Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Dilbag Singh Dhaliwal told reporters an investigating officer who responded to the call found broken glasses at the scene.

An FIR has been lodged and an investigation was underway, Dhaliwal said.

Puran, a worker at one of the clubs, said though the joint was closed, there were seven to eight workers inside at the time of the incident.

He said they heard a loud sound around 3.15 am and rushed outside. They found broken glass, but did not spot anyone, he added. PTI CHS SUN VSD VN VN