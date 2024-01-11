2 Mahadalit minor girls gangraped in Patna; one dies, another critical

New Delhi: A gangrape of two Mahadalit minor girls were reported on Tuesday in Hinduni village of Patna district in Bihar.
One of the girls succumbed to her injuries while the other victim is battling for her life in AIIMS Patna.
Police and forensic team are conduct investigation in connection with the incident.
