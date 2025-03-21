2 Manipur-based militants nabbed in Guwahati

Guwahati, Mar 21 (PTI) Two members of a Manipur-based militant outfit, allegedly involved in extortion and arms-related crimes, have been arrested in Assam’s Guwahati, a top police officer said.

Acting on army intelligence, the Guwahati city police conducted a targeted operation late on Thursday to apprehend the two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group – KCP PWG) from the Inter State Bus Terminus, he said.

There have been no recoveries yet, and further investigation is underway, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta said. PTI DG RBT