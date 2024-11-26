2 Maoists arrested after gunfight with police in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) Two Maoists have been arrested and arms and ammunitions seized following a gunfight between the red rebels and the police in Jharkhand's Latehar district, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

A gunfight broke out between the police and members of the banned Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) in Sikit-Bandua forest in Herhanj police station area on Monday night, they said.

Latehar Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav said they received a tip-off about the presence of Maoists in Sikit-Bandua forest.

"Upon spotting the police team, the Maoists resorted to firing to which the police personnel retaliated, leading to a gunfight. However, taking advantage of the dark, the red rebels fled deeper into the forests but two of their comrades were nabbed," he said.

Advertisment

Three rifles, 96 cartridges and other items related to the banned organisation were also recovered during the search operation in the area, he added. PTI COR SAN SAN ACD