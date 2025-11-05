2-member EC team to arrive in Bengal on Wednesday to review SIR rollout in 3 districts

Kolkata, Nov 5 (PTI) A two-member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) will arrive in West Bengal's Alipurduar on Wednesday night to review the rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in three districts, a senior official said.

ECI Principal Secretary SB Joshi and Deputy Secretary Abhinav Agarwal will oversee the SIR rollout in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts in north Bengal, he said.

"During the visit, they will evaluate the performance of booth-level officers (BLOs) and returning officers (ROs), and may interact with political leaders. Representatives from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will also be present during the review process," the official told PTI.

The two-member EC team, led by Joshi, is scheduled to meet the district electoral officers (DEOs), ADM (Election), all the Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and sector magistrates (SMs) in the three districts, he added.

On Thursday morning, they will conduct field visits in Alipurduar before heading to Cooch Behar in the afternoon, the official said.

The next day, the EC officials will continue their field visits in Jalpaiguri and parts of Darjeeling, he added.

The EC team’s visit aims to ensure the smooth and transparent implementation of the SIR programme that commenced on Wednesday, the official said. PTI SCH BDC