2-member edu ministry team visits Meghalaya central varsity, holds meetings with stakeholders

Shillong, May 22 (PTI) A two-member team from the Union Ministry of Education on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the North Eastern Hill University here, months after its Vice Chancellor Prof P S Shukla was declared "persona non grata" at its campus, officials said.

Higher Education Department's Additional Secretary Sunil Kumar Barnwal and Director Subrat Kumar Pradhan met with stakeholders of the central university, where they reiterated their demand for the immediate removal of the incumbent VC, they said.

The visit of the officials from the Centre came a day after the academic council meeting of the university was chaired by Pro-VC Prof Sungoh in the absence of the VC, who has been camping outside the state since violence erupted in the institute earlier this year, with students and teachers demanding his removal.

Barnwal told PTI, "I had a good meeting with the faculty members- all the deans, and heads of departments. It was a good experience, and the meetings were simply normal and we will work better." Earlier, the ministry had sent a team to conduct an inquiry into the lapses that led to the protests by students, faculty and non-teaching staff at the university.

NEHU faculty association leader Prof Lakhon Kma said its members have been unanimous in their voice against the incumbent VC for allegedly vitiating the functioning of the university. PTI JOP BDC