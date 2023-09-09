2 member of family dead, as many injured as car plunges into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) Two members of a family died and two more were injured when their car rolled down a 400-foot-deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The accident took place near Dharma-Rajgarh when the family was on its way home in Kashtigarh of Doda district after attending a marriage function in Ramban, they said.

The deceased were identified as Pritam Lal (35) and his 11-year-old son Nitin Kumar. Lal's wife Gurdai (30) and daughter Sandya Devi (9) were rescued and their condition was stated to be critical, the officials added. PTI COR/TAS TAS IJT IJT