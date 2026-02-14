2 member of gang held for jewellery theft in Ranchi

Ranchi, Feb 14 (PTI) Two members of a gang were arrested in Ranchi in connection with several jewellery theft and housebreaking cases, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The accused were involved in three cases of housebreaking and jewellery theft under Namkum police station limits in recent days. Two of the incidents were reported on January 20 and 31, he said.

SP (rural) Praveen Pushkar said, "We have arrested two persons who were involved in three such cases and have recovered more than 200 grams of gold and silver ornaments from their possession." The market value of the seized jewellery is estimated to be more than Rs 16 lakh, police said.

During interrogation, the accused said three others were also involved and are still absconding.

They told police that the stolen jewellery was sold at a shop named ‘Maa Jewellers’ at Kanta Toli Chowk, Pushkar added. PTI RPS RPS MNB