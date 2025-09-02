2 members of Bishnoi gang held in Muktsar: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has apprehended two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and seized five illegal weapons from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Badhni Kalan in Moga district, and Gursewak Singh alias Mota, a resident of Manu Ke Sandhu village in Ludhiana's Jagraon.

Four .32-bore country-made pistols and a .30-bore country-made pistol, along with 10 magazines, were seized from the possession of the duo.

Investigations revealed that the arrested men are linked with the gang and actively involved in furthering its criminal activities.

Further investigation is ongoing to establish the forward and backward linkages in the case, the DGP said, adding that more arrests and seizures are likely in the coming days.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Sri Muktsar Sahib Akhil Chaudhary said acting on specific intelligence, police apprehended the two suspects carrying a blue kit bag at a checkpoint.

Upon searching the bag, police found the illegal weapons.

The SSP said a probe has revealed that accused Gurdeep Singh had come into contact with Harjot Singh alias Neela and Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga -- both close associates of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail.

"On Neela's instructions, Gursewak and Gurdeep travelled to Indore, where an unidentified person delivered five pistols to them," he said, adding that two of those were retained by the accused, while the remaining three were to be supplied to Neela.

Neela and Jagga are wanted criminals, with 12 and 10 FIRs registered against them in different districts and states respectively. PTI CHS RC