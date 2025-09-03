2 members of family die due to food poisoning in Jharkhand's Bokaro, 3 others in hospital

Bokaro, Sep 3 (PTI) Two members of a family died due to suspected food poisoning in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, an official said on Wednesday.

Three other members of the family are at present undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The family members fell ill after having their dinner on August 30, he added.

"One person expired at home, while four people were admitted to the referral hospital at Jena More. Then, they were referred to Sadar Hospital. Of the four, one died on Tuesday, while three others have recovered and their conditions are stable," Sadar Hospital's deputy superintendent Dr NP Singh told PTI.

The family lived in Karmagora in the Balidih police station area, he added Suhagi Kumari, who is undergoing treatment, said, "My father, Lobin Manjhi, and Naresh Murmu died, while my mother, brother and I are undergoing treatment." PTI SAN SOM