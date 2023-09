2 members of Gujarat family die, 2 hospitalised after consuming poison in mass suicide bid

Ahmedabad, Sep 6 (PTI) Unhappy over their daughter's love marriage, a couple and their two sons allegedly consumed poison following which the man and one of his sons died in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The family members decided to take the extreme step as they were not happy with the decision of the man's daughter to marry a man of her choice, who belonged to the Dalit community, about a year back, an official from Dholka police station said.

Kiran Rathod (52), his wife Neetaben (50) and their two sons Harsh (24) and Harshil (19) from Dholka town here allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Tuesday night in a bid to kill themselves, he said.

The man and his elder son died, while his wife and younger son survived and were undergoing treatment, he said.

"When the neighbours got to know about the incident, they called an ambulance and informed police. Doctors at a private hospital declared the man and his elder son brought dead, while the woman and the younger son are undergoing treatment," the official said.

An FIR has been registered against 18 people, including the in-laws of Rathod's daughter, on charges of abetment of suicide and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI KA GK